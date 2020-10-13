The family of Faye P. Ward, 76, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, announce her passing on Oct. 3, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in her childhood residence in Tallapoosa, to the late Woodrow Pope and Lovella Pope.
Faye was the owner of Faye Ward Tax Service in Bremen, Georgia, a member of Millers Academy Christian Church in Bremen, and involved with various volunteer organizations in Haralson County and the state of Georgia during the last 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Charles Pope and Jerry Pope; and sister, Annie Lee Benefield.
She is survived by her husband, Belvie “Junior” H. Ward Jr.; daughters, Rebecca Woods of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Sylvia “Sissy” Weldon and husband Rex of Lilburn, Georgia, and Kathy Lowrance and husband Charlie of Cohutta, Georgia; stepson, Gregory Ward, and wife, Pamela, of Otisville, Michigan; grandchildren, Jillian Stanford, Amanda Terry and husband Chip, and Mallory Taylor; great-grandchildren Karolina Terry and Kylan Terry; sister, Susie Redden Washington; half-brothers, Johnny Pope and Jimmy Pope; half-sister Betty Todd Lee; sisters-in-law Rene Pope and Brenda Hand; nieces and nephews; and many rabbits, cats, dogs, and pets too numerous to list but not forgotten.
The family invites friends to pay their respects at the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, the Rev. Ricky Calwell, and Mr. Jeff Pate officiating. Interment to immediately follow. Jimmy Pope, Rex Weldon, Dean Redden, Dennis House, Lionell Andrews, Glen Ramirez, and Euzcil Castaneto will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to the global pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life for Faye at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in honor of Faye and her love of all animals, to the Haralson County Animal Shelter, 1799 Macedonia Church Road, Buchanan, GA 30110, (770) 646-6622, www.haralsoncountya
Per family request, and in efforts to stay within state guidelines, we strongly recommend wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The family also respectfully requests no physical condolences at this time but wants to express their gratitude and love to all who have reached out during these difficult times.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
