Mrs. Faye Driver Prescott, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1929, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Floyd Driver and the late Canarie Burks Driver. She graduated from Clem High School and in her working career, was a shipping clerk with Lowell Mfg. Company.
She was a devoted member of Eastside Baptist Church, and was also a member of the Circle of Friends of Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Prescott Sr.; sisters, Eva Walls, Ethel Tolbert, and Mary Cook; brothers, Ernest Driver, Jack Driver, and J.D. Driver.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Renea Prescott, of Carrollton; sister, Miriam Cannon, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Brandon and Krissi Prescott and Nicole and Jeremy McElwaney; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Happy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. James Williams officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Mike Driver, John Driver, Brandon Prescott, Roger Young, Alfred Lloyd, and Kevin Marshall, with Tony Driver serving as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
