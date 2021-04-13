Fay P. Hunt, 72, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1948, in Atlanta, to Edward and Grace (McKinney) Sumner. She was a 1966 graduate of O’Keefe High School in Atlanta. She was retired from W.W. Henry Co. where she worked on a production line. She always worked hard and took pride in everything she did.
Fay was strong in her faith. She loved her family and friends and spending time hanging out and singing karoke. She was loved by all who knew her and will greatly missed.
Fay is survived by her spouse, Johnny Hunt, of Temple, Georgia, her three children, Donna Peloquin, of Temple, Judy Nay, of Woodstock, Georgia, Gene Pugh, of Villa Rica, Georgia, her sister, Helen Sumner, of Douglasville, Georgia, and her grandchildren Courtney, Rachel, Adam, Emma, Lillie and Ethan.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Flat Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 961 Flat Rock Road, in Villa Rica. Family and friends are welcome to come and share stories and celebrate Fay’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to gofundme.com/f/fays-final-expenses to assist family with final expenses.
