Mrs. Fay Williams Chambers, 99, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 8,
2021.
Mrs. Chambers was born on April 24, 1922, to the late Ben and Mae Belle Smith Williams.
She grew up working the fields and tending to her younger brothers, Clyde (Ella Mae) Williams and Hugh (Sybil) Williams, both of whom preceded her in death.
After marrying her husband of 58 years, the late Rev. Hollis A. Chambers, on Dec. 7, 1940, Mrs. Chambers worked in the cotton mills of Columbus, Georgia, while Mr. Chambers served in Europe during World War II. With the cotton mills running around the clock to support the war effort, “We could work as much as we wanted,” Mrs. Chambers said. And work she did, many times double shifts seven days a week. She and another woman whose husband was deployed were the first women allowed to rent a house in Bibb City, the mill village surrounding what was at that time the largest cotton mill in the United States.
During the war, Mrs. Chambers alone saved enough money to buy a house and a 50-acre farm just south of Bowdon. It was there that she and Hollis lived out most of the rest of their lives.
While in Columbus, Mr. and Mrs. Chambers celebrated the birth of a son, Michael (Jackie), and daughter, Deborah (GW) Rogers. After securing jobs with Warren Sewell Clothing in Bowdon, they were able to move back to Bowdon.
Mrs. Chambers was a tireless worker, spending days sewing at the plant, evenings working in the garden at home and the rest of the time doing alterations, teaching Sunday School, and serving the church at every opportunity.
She was a devoted follower of Jesus, and while Mr. Chambers pastored churches around West Georgia and East Alabama, Mrs. Chambers always gladly served however and whenever she could. She was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church.
Though she had little formal education, she was an avid reader, always learning as much as she could
and teaching herself many useful crafts and skills.
She was always busy and loved to watch things grow. She sewed clothes; grew, canned and froze vegetables; cut grass; dragged limbs; and was an unstoppable force for longer than anyone could believe.
In addition to her children, Mrs. Chambers is survived by grandchildren, Ben (Allison) Chambers, Joe (Jennifer) Chambers, Rebekah (Ronnie) Huggins and David (Norie) Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Emma (Grayson) Mullis, Andrew Lowery, Leila Chambers and Naomi Chambers.
The family will receive friends at Bowdon Baptist Church on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. The Rev. Justin Richards and the Rev. Peter Bingham will officiate. Music will be rendered by Mr. Ben Chambers and Mrs. Beverly Kirk. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Joe Chambers, David Rogers, Ronnie Huggins, Grayson Mullis and Andrew Lowery. Interment will follow in Community Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bowdon Baptist Church Debt Elimination Fund (c/o Bowdon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 250, Bowdon GA, 30108).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
