Farris Drummond Jr.

Mr. Farris Jack Drummond Jr., 65 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1955, in Greensboro, North Carolina, the son of the late Farris Jack Drummond, Sr. and the late Gladys Lewis Turner.
He was a senior electronic tech with Southwire for 42 years, and was past president with Woodman of the World. He was a member of the Carroll Lodge #69 F&AM, and a volunteer with the Mt. Zion Recreation Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sisterm Deborah Lynn Drummond, and a grandson, Preston Jack Drummond.
Survivors include his wife, Linda McCormick Drummond; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Drummond and Brandon & Amanda Drummond; grandchildren, Dakota Drummond and Olivia Drummond; a number of additional family members in North Carolina, California, Florida and Georgia.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Chaplain Mark Twyman, the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett, and the Rev. Ken Ware officiating. Interment will follow in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will be serve as pallbearers: Jason Dyer, Todd Lamprecht, Ricky Thomas, Tommy Thomas, Ken Ware, and Hal Potts. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SUDC Foundation at www.sudc.org/donate or to the Mt. Zion Rec. Dept. at P. O. Box 597, Mt. Zion, Georgia 30150.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
