Farris Drummond, Jr.

Mr. Farris Jack Drummond, Jr., 65, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1955, in Greensboro, North Carolina, the son of the late Farris Jack Drummond Sr., and the late Gladys Lewis Turner.
He was a senior electronic tech with Southwire for 42 years, and was past president with Woodman of the World. He was a member of the Carrollton Masonic Lodge #69 F&AM, and a volunteer with the Mt. Zion Recreation Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Deborah Lynn Drummond and a grandson, Preston Jack Drummond.
Survivors include his wife, Linda McCormick Drummond; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Drummond and Brandon & Amanda Drummond; grandchildren, Dakota Drummond and Alivia Drummond; a number of additional family members in North Carolina, California, Florida and Georgia.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Chaplain Mark Twyman, the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett and Allen Sewell officiating.
Interment followed in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Jason Dyer, Todd Lamprecht, Ricky Thomas, Tommy Thomas, Allen Sewell and Hal Potts. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SUDC Foundation at www.sudc.org/donate or to the Mt. Zion Rec. Dept. at P. O. Box 597, Mt. Zion, Georgia 30150.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
