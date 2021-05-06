Ezma Thomas

Ezma Lee Akers Thomas, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Aug. 30, 1932, to the late Samuel Davis Akers and Dona Lee Huckeba Akers. She was a professional bookkeeper for a number of local businesses throughout her adult life. She also kept the books and managed the office for her husband’s auto repair business until their retirement.
She was a Godly woman, a Christian woman in every sense of the word. She loved Jesus and loved to give her testimony. She was a true servant, both in her church and in her community. Beulah Baptist Church was like her second home where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was the church clerk for many years.
She was the true definition of a caregiver with a servant’s heart and just couldn’t do enough for those she loved and cared about. She voluntarily helped care for a number of her neighbors and longtime family friends up until their death, which gave her so much joy.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She loved the outdoors and took much pride in independently taking care of her property by bush hogging the fields with her tractor, riding her lawnmower, and riding her Mule utility vehicle until her early 80s.
She loved to travel in her later years with senior groups. Among her most memorable travel experiences that she enjoyed sharing with others, were her two trips to the Holy Land.
She was a resident of Cottage Landing Senior Living due to dementia for the last four years. She was a selfless woman and had a difficult time accepting help from others when she required assistance herself. She missed her friends and her home place, but made a number of wonderful friends while living there.
Nothing on earth was more important to her than her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. The love of God and her family was her entire world. She married Clarence Bell Thomas on June 12, 1948. They were married 54 years before he passed away in November 2002. They were blessed with three children Roger Bell Thomas (deceased), Larry Dale Thomas (deceased), and Jane Thomas Lovvorn (Frankie), of Carrollton.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, of Stone Mountain, Kelly Meeks (Chris), of Fruithurst, Alabama, Karen Phelps (Charlie), of Waco, Jake Norton (Caroline), of Carrollton, Loren Thomas Vincent, of Carrollton; two stepgrandchildren, David Lovvorn (Brandy), of Cornelia, Georgia, Christy Lovvorn Whiten (Kyle), of Carrollton; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eula Mae Stitcher; brother, Harvey Akers; sister-in-laws, Martha Jo Smith and Altoona Parks, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and two sons she was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Anthony Puckett, the Rev. Keith Horsley and the Rev. Damon Smith officiating. Music will be by Kathy Roberts.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers will be Jake Norton, Ronald Collins, Lewis Thomas, CJ Meeks, Andy Allen and Scott Smith.
Interment will be in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 439 Beulah Church Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117 or Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Dr., McDonough, GA 30253.
Due to COVID-19 those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
