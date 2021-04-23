Ezell Thrash Dyer,
68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on
April 16, 2021.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Saturday, April
24, 2021, at 1 p.m.
at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Her viewing will
be on Friday, April
23, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home
Chapel from 4 p.m.
to 8 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama
St. in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.