Ezell Thrash Dyer,

68, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on

April 16, 2021.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Saturday, April

24, 2021, at 1 p.m.

at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Her viewing will

be on Friday, April

23, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home

Chapel from 4 p.m.

to 8 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama

St. in Carrollton.

