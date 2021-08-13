Evilee “Tommie” Smallwood Price, 94, of Fairplay, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
She was born on June 10, 1927, in Bowdon, Georgia, daughter of the late Josiah Barr and Mozella Bishop
Barr.
She retired from Douglas County School System after having worked in nutrition department for more than 20 years.
She was known to her grandchildren as “Maw Maw” and truly had a servant’s heart, always wanting to help her family and friends. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Rudy Arnold Smallwood; husband, Paul Thomas Price; son, Roger Dale Smallwood; granddaughter, Ginger Horton; five sisters, and six brothers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Ronald Horton, of Lagrange; daughter-in-law, Mattie Smallwood, of Winston; three grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Jason Horton, and J.R. Smallwood; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor J.R. Smallwood officiating.
Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
