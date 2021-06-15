Everlina R. Jackson, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Friday, June 11, 2021.
A viewing will be on Tuesday June 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 404-758-1741.
