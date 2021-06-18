Everlina Ridley Jackson, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on June 11, 2021.
Celebration of life service for Ms. Jackson will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 200 Joseph E. Lowery Bouevard SW in Atlanta. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia, (770) 836-0044
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND
