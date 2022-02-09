Evelyn Starks, 78, died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at noon at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 Highway 100, in Bowdon. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 3-6 p.m.,
with the family
receiving friends from 6-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
