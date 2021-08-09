Evelyn Strickland Stanford (little firecracker) was born in Roswell, Georgia, on June 16, 1926, and departed this life on Aug. 2, 2021.
She was the daughter of Virgil and Odessa Jett Strickland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Stanford; her parents, her sister, Agnes Morris; and her husband, Ed Morris, of Bremen, Georgia; her brother, Archie Strickland, and his wife, Avalene, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; her brother, Maxie Strickland. of Bowdon, Georgia; and her brother, Tommy Strickland.
She is survived her daughter, Charlotte Lewis, and her husband, Thompson, of Carrollton; and her son, Rodney Stanford, and his wife, Theda, of Carrollton, Georgia; and by her brother, Earl Strickland, and his wife, Shelby, of Carrollton. She is also survived by her grandson, Dr. Zachary Lewis, and his wife, Ashley, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and their daughters, Taylor and Anna; her granddaughter, Lindsay Jennings, and her husband, Newton, of Carrollton, and their sons, Will, Hutch, and Camp Jennings; her granddaughter, Chesley Large, and her husband, Adam, of Carrollton, and their daughter, Lydia. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn met the love of her life, Harold Stanford, when they were teenagers, and they married at age 18. A few years later, they moved to Bremen.
Evelyn worked as a seamstress for Sewell Mfg. for several years and later sold a tie and handkerchief line, traveling in Arkansas and Mississippi with Harold, who was a Hubbard salesman.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen. She had a strong faith, and in her latter years when she was homebound, she enjoyed Charles Stanley and David Jeremiah on TV.
Evelyn was a talented woman and one who enjoyed life; a wonderful cook, a great seamstress, a devoted gardener, and an avid reader. Putting puzzles together was a favorite pastime.
Volunteering at Tanner hospital for several years, working in the gift shop, was rewarding for her.
Traveling and entertaining their friends was a way of life for she and Harold. She loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor, and always had a positive attitude.
She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and they loved her.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen. Pallbearers were be Adam Large, Newton Jennings, Will Jennings, Hutch Jennings, Camp Jennings, Terry Strickland, and Chris Strickland. Rev. Larry Patton of First Methodist Church of Carrollton officiated, and Thompson Lewis gave the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bremen or Traditions Hospice of Carrollton.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.