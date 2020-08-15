Evelyn Herring, 94, of Woodland, Alabama, died on Aug. 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Georgia time at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Woodland. Her viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Georgia time.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
