Mrs. Evelyn Hickey Baughn, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. She was 85.
Mrs. Baughn was born on June 18, 1935, in Haralson County, Georgia, to the late Robert Lee “Bob” Hickey and Lena Mae Collins Hickey. She was retired from Sewell’s Manufacturing where she worked for 45 years as a seamstress. She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Howard Baughn; her son-in-law, James Elkins; her brother, Wesley Hickey; and her sisters, Melba Ashley and Syble Williamson.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Becky Baughn; her daughter, JoAnn Elkins; her grandchildren and their spouses, Julie and Kevin Palmer, Angela and Rodney Whitley, Eddie Baughn, Hermanda Bailey, Joey and Debra Elkins, and Asa and Brittany Elkins; her great-grandchildren, Rebecca Palmer, Marista Otwell, Jacob Elkins, Tye Bailey, Makinsey Baughn, Jordan Elkins, Emily Whitley, Tate Bailey, Maggie Rose Palmer, Jake Palmer, Kinsley Elkins, Bella Elkins, Keaton Elkins, and Asher Elkins; and her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Faye Hickey.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Union Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Steve Galloway, Bro. Lee Hollis, and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Music was provided by the church choir under the direction of Mr. Gene Meadows.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Baughn, Dustin Meadows, Ryan Meadows, Tye Bailey, Tate Bailey, Asa Elkins.
Interment was in the church cemetery.
For those unable to attend, the service was broadcast live on Union Hill Baptist Church Ranburne, Alabama’s Facebook page
(@UHBCRanburne).
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
