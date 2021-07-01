Evelene Crapp, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at In the Master’s Hand Church, 290 Kingsbridge Road in Carrollton. Interment will be on Saturday July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1060 Williford Crossing Road in Cordele, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
