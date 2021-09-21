Eva Patterson

Eva L. Patterson, 29, of Carrollton, Georgia, was received by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1992, the daughter of Robert Harley Patterson Sr., and Samantha Kay Traylor Patterson.
Eva was a material handler at Yamaha Corporation. However, she will be remembered as an outstanding “unofficial” counselor. Eva’s shoulder was always available to cry on.
So many people had the honor of calling her their best friend. She was a light to everyone she was around. Her soul is in the comfort of Yahshua, our lord and savior Jesus Christ, but the impact she had on the others around her will live on until they meet her again in a home where they will never have to say goodbye.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sydney Patterson Jr., of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters and brother-in law, Juqwena Jones, of Carrollton, and Angel and Jay Henslee, of Atlanta, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Ashton & Lilly Patterson, Cawonious Hickman Jr., Trinity Hickman, Zaida Harris, Zakia Harris, Reina Jones, Julie and Bradly Lopez, Drew Westbrook and Dillon Henslee.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Debbie Kendrick and Pastor Lee Kendrick officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses on her obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” button at the top of the webpage.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
