Euwell Jones Jr.

Pastor Euwell Lee Jones Jr., 84, formerly of Draketown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 25, 1936. Pastor Jones was the son of the late Euwell Lee Jones Sr., and the late Sara Kate (Smith) Jones. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Stallings) Jones; his eldest son, Gary Lee Jones; and his second grandchild and Gary’s son, Yuji Jones.
As a young man, Pastor Jones served in the U.S. National Guard. Later in life, he and his wife Sandra moved to Hiroshima, Japan, where they served as missionaries for 26 years. During this time, they opened three churches, baptized many souls, and made many lifelong friends.
Pastor Jones never met a stranger and never owned a shirt that he would not have given away to someone in need; as the Japanese saying goes, he had a “wide face”— everyone knew him and remembered him well.
He loved woodworking and collecting antique clocks, he loved cooking and fishing, he loved sharing stories, he loved his family, and he loved God. He made everyone feel welcome in his presence.
His remaining family include his three youngest children, elder daughter, Jennifer Alice Jones Black, and her husband, Harry “John” Black III, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, second son, Peter Michael Jones, of Washington, D.C., and younger daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Jones, of Chattanooga; his three siblings, elder sister, Doris Whaley, of Molena, Georgia, brother Larry Jones, of Barnesville, Georgia, and younger sister, Janice Jones Slay, and her husband Randy Slay, of Jefferson, Georgia; stepson, Jason Smith; and stepdaughter, Regina Puccio; his four grandchildren, Ryota Jones, Noah Jones, Oliver Jones and Leto Jones; and his two great-grandchildren, Touji Jones Kanatani and Emma Jones Kanatani.
Funeral services for Pastor Jones will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Liberty Christian Church at 1689 Liberty Church Road, Temple, Georgia 30179, following the viewing which will begin at 2 p.m.
He will then be placed at rest beside his wife Sandra in the Liberty Christian Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute page, https://memories.net/timeline/lee-jones
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
