Eunice Morrow

Eunice P. Morrow, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home after a long and complicated 6 1/2 years after her tragic car accident in 2014.
Mrs. Morrow was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Jan. 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Hoyt J. West and Margaret Preston West. She worked at Sewell’s Manufacturing while her children were small. She then went to work for Kroger where she worked for over 25 years in the bakery before retiring. She decided retirement wasn’t for her, so she went to work for the Carroll County School System as an assistant on the handicap school buses, where she worked for nine years and enjoyed it very much.
She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God, formerly the Carrollton Church of God. She enjoyed her family and friends, traveling, camping, senior functions at the Carrollton Senior Center and her retirement home in the Great Smoky Mts. She was lovingly referred to as “Bossy” by her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Doye Thomas, of Newnan, Janet and Brad Rainwater, of Carrollton, Pat and Daren Kiser of Graham, Alabama; son, Tracy Morrow, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Erica (Raymond) Barnett, Bryan (Amber) Phillips, Nicole (Seth) Waldrop, Stephanie (Jacob) Harper, Keith (Hayley) Kiser, Ben (Lisa) Kiser, Spencer Morrow; nine great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, Lee (Brandy) Thomas, Amy (Tim) Daniel, Amy (Jonathan) Brown; stepchildren, Johnny Smith, Andy Smith, Cindy Wright and Katie Smith; sister-in-law, Carolyn C. Morrow and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of over 45 years and the father of her children, James I. Morrow Jr.; second husband, Freddie A. Smith; great-granddaughters, Mallory Paige Barnett, Rilyn Alivia Harper; brother, Richard “Buddy” West; and sister, Donna M. Keaton.
The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers. We appreciate you all more than words can express. Previous to the present.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating and Min. Ben Kiser providing the eulogy.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Phillips, Keith Kiser, Ben Kiser, Spencer Morrow, Raymond Barnett, Seth Waldrop and Jacob Harper. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
