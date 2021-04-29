Esther Capes

Esther Joan Capes, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
She was born April 23, 1935, in Carroll County, the daughter of Wilburn and Inez Mayfield. Joan owned and operated Sandhill Beauty Shop for over 25 years as a hairdresser. After closing her own shop, she worked as a hairdresser in Villa Rica at Hair Villa until she retired at 78 years of age. In her free time, she sewed, embroidered, and loved word search puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed laughter and her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by William "Bill" Capes, her beloved husband of 37 years and several brothers and sisters.
Joan is survived by her three daughters, Sherri Smith (Donna) of Roopville, Sonya Shelton (Jeff) and Stacey McRae of Carrollton; brother, Dallas Mayfield (Carolyn) of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Derek Shelnutt (Andrea) of Charleston, South Carolina, Leah Bevill (Doug) of Roopville, Will Smith of Roopville, Brandy Stapler of Carrollton, Nikki Shelton of Grantville, Ashley King of Fruithurst, Alabama, Chyann King of Carrollton, and Misty King of Villa Rica; two great-grandchildren, Oliva and Piper Stapler of Carrollton, their father, Chris Stapler; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy. 113 with Bro. Jeff Shelton and Bro. Thomas Farmer officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
