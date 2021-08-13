Ernest Whitlow, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 9, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug.14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
