Erica Held

Mrs. Erica Lynn (Tolbert) Held, 37, of Temple, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by family and under the kind and loving care of Tanner Hospice.
She was born in Villa Rica on Thursday, Feb. 10, 1983. Mrs. Held is preceded in death by her husband, William George Held, and one son, Jeremiah George Held.
Mrs. Held was graduate of Temple High School. She was an avid Braves baseball and Georgia Bulldogs football fan. Erica especially enjoyed attending functions at Church and school activities with her son.
Survivors include her son, Jonah Held, of Temple; her parents, Ronald and Judy Tolbert, of Temple; her brother, Robbie Blair, of Douglasville; her sister, Tiffany Landrum, of Villa Rica; her grandfather, Robert Tolbert, of Temple; her grandmother, Ruby Bradley, of Temple; nieces and nephews, Makayle Landrum, Myla Landrum, Elisha Landrum, Daniele Blair, Tyler Blair, Jacob Blair and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) from Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, in Temple, with Reverend Shae Tallent officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Michael Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Tim Champion, Tyler Blair, David Landrum, Chris Bradley, Michael Pauley, and Michael Tolbert.
Mrs. Held will lie in state at the church, prior to the service, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook/tribute wall at www.croftfuneral
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
