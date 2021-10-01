Eric Patterson Smith

Eric Patterson Smith, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.

He was born July 9, 1931, in Clay County, Alabama, son of the late Albert Patterson Smith and the late Mary Lala Karr Smith. He worked for West Point Pepperell for more than 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce Smith, Lawrence Smith, Clyde Smith, and Clarence Smith; and his best friend, Carl Burgess.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Smith; daughter, Elayne Dean; grandchildren, JohnEric Smith, Ethan Smith, Jay Dean, and Dana Commire; eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dixie Weldon.

Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. James Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will take place in Restlawn Memory Gardens on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. Masks are encouraged and the family requests that guests practice social distancing.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

