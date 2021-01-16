Eric Dale Neumann, 63, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, after a short stay at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia, of complications due to heart disease and diabetes. He was delivered into the loving arms of his Father, the Great Physician. “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Thee: because he trusteth in Thee.” Isaiah 26:3
He was born on Nov. 28, 1957, in Goshen, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by parents, Harold Dale Neumann and Charlotte (Lee) Neumann; grandparents, Charles and Monnie Lee, and Herman and Gladys Neumann; and nephew, David Christian Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Elaine (Miller) Neumann, married on Sept. 4, 1981; three precious sisters and their husbands, Erin and Ed Gerwels, of Goshen, Alane Stutzman, of Elkhart, Indiana, Alise and Glen Davidson, of Columbus, Ohio, and brother-in-law Terry Miller, of Cromwell, Indiana; precious nieces and nephews, Daniel Miller, of Indiana, Amanda Schotter, of Indiana, Elizabeth Gerwels, of California, Ellen Simons, of Indiana, Adam Stutzman, Kendra Weirich and Bethany Zartman, of Indiana, Emma and Aiden Davidson, of Ohio, Angela Haarer, of Kansas, Michelle Haarer and Mitchell Haarer, of Michigan, Stacy Miller, of Illinois, Greg Miller, of South Carolina, Erik Miller, of Indiana; and a number of precious great-nieces and nephew.
Eric was a member or attended United Methodist Church, St Mark’s in Goshen, Indiana, First United Methodist in Indianapolis and Bremen First United Methodist.
Eric graduated with honors from Goshen High School and furthered his education at Goshen Mennonite College and Indian University in South Bend.
As a devoted, beloved husband, Eric was also beloved as a big brother, son, grandson, uncle, nephew, manager, co-worker and friend. Being an avid reader, camera bug, world traveler, race enthusiast, friend of mankind and animal, history and sci-fi movie buff, manager and co-worker, he recognized the meaning and value of life. His all-to-sudden passing will be deeply borne by those who knew him. Eric was giving in life and in death. He gave his anatomical gift to LifeLink so others would benefit.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Services will be on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Tommy Green officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain six feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
