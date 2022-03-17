On Sunday, March 13, 2022, Emory Starnes’ faith became sight.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in Dalton, the son of the late Ralph Emory Starnes Sr., and the late Annie Wilson Starnes.
Mr. Emory
received his degree
in engineering
from Southern Polytechnic College and went on to work at Southwire for over 30 years, before his retirement. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his loving wife, Allene Harris Starnes.
He leaves behind
to cherish his memory, his children, Chris and Kay Starnes, and Pam
and David Shadrick; and grandchildren, Logan Shadrick, Stephanie Farmer
and Greg Brown.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from
4-6 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, March
17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in
Marietta.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.