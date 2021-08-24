Emogene Ashmore

Emogene F. Ashmore, 102, of Carrollton, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021.
She was born on April 4, 1919 in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter to the late L.R. Foster and the late Adilene Vaughn.
She retired after having worked many years as a secretary with the First Methodist Church. After that she had owned and operated Folsom’s Dress Shop.
She was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jackson B. Ashmore; brother, Herschel M. Foster; and sisters, Mozzell Goff, Mildred Frances Crawford, and Ethel Marks.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Ashmore Beckham; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Joy Griffin and Rev. Tom Compton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
