Emma Lou Swann

Mrs. Emma Lou Bragg Swann, 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Febr. 12, 2021.
She was born on April 19, 1932, in Douglasville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Walter Thomas Watson Bragg, and the late Mrs.Lillie Mae Pruett Bragg.
Mrs. Swann loved family with all her heart and trusted in Jesus everyday. She loved going to church and Gospel singing. She was known as “Nanny” to her family. If you came to visit, “Nanny” always wanted you to eat and to make sure you felt welcomed and loved. She will be greatly missed beyond words.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Shaun Austin Collins; brothers, W.D. Bragg, and Lee Edward Bragg; sisters, Bertha Long, Etoy Searcy, and Frances Fields.
Mrs. Swann is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Mr. Bobby Eugene Swann Sr., of Villa Rica; her daughters and son-in-law, Lillian and R. L. Ward, of Villa Rica, and Robbie Sheffield, of Bremen, Georgia; two sons, Bobby Swann Jr., and Rodney Swann, both of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister-in-law, Donis Bragg of Villa Rica; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with the Rev. David New and the Rev. Anthony Bivins officiating. A musical selection will be provided by great-granddaughter, Kendra Nalley. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Travis Ward, Kevin Ward, Scott Nalley, Cody Collins, Tyler Collins, Austin Dampier, Daniel Swann, and Dillon Swann.
The family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask for the safety of the family and everyone attending the visitation and service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.