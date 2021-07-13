Emily Rose
Dantzler Briscoe,
of Bremen, passed away on July 9, 2021, after an extended
stay at Emory University Hospital.
She was born in Rossville, Georgia, on Dec. 8, 1938, daughter of the late William Oliver Dantzler and Mary Alice Shambaugh Dantzler.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Marion Briscoe; sister, Mary Lillian and Hugh Slagle; and brother-in-law, Charles Cosby.
Survivors include her children; Dawn and Eric Highsmith, of Marietta, Robin Cowan, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Julie and Mark Loudermilk, of Cedartown, and John Briscoe, of Corinth; grandchildren, Ion and Sarah Highsmith, Clint Cowan, Mac Loudermilk, Kristen Cowan, Carly Loudermilk and Stone Briscoe; great-grandchildren; Isaac Highsmith and Evan Highsmith; brothers, Bryan and Margaret Dantzler, of Ringgold, and Dan and Karen Dantzler, of Arkansas, sister, Kay and Ricky Blanton, of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Jean Cosby, of Marietta; and stepsister, Sylvia Shinn, of Arkansas.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as other loved ones who affectionately called her Nana, Nana Em, The Candy Lady, The Toy Lady, The Bag Lady and the Old Lady (respectfully) and Ditto the Clown.
She will be missed by many in her church and the Corinth community as she was an active servant for more than 50 years. One of her greatest joys was serving in the Corinth Clothes Closet Ministry.
The family received friends on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at noon at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Taylor, the Rev. John Lemmings officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by Bryan Dantzler.
Mrs. Briscoe will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until noon. Mark Loudermilk, Ion Highsmith, Clint Cowan, Mac Loudermilk, Stone Briscoe and Doug Thornton will serve as pallbearers. Eric Highsmith, Isaac Highsmith, Evan Highsmith and the Conquerors Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
