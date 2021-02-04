Elsie Pedigo

Mrs. Elsie Alene Willingham Pedigo, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Mrs. Pedigo was born in Coweta County, Georgia, on July 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Asa Willingham and Mattie Lillian Thompson Willingham and was the youngest of 11 children.
She married the love of her life, Henry Pedigo Sr. on Nov. 25, 1954, and together they enjoyed 53 years of a life full of faith, love and family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Her greatest pastime was spending time with her family.
Elsie was a proud member of the Carrollton High School Class of 1953 and she instilled her love for Trojan Nation to her family for years to come; and during her working career she served in the food service department of Carrollton City School System.
She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a member of First Christian Church and attended Southern Hills Christian Church in her later years of life.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Debra Turner, of Carrollton, Gwen and Ronnie Riddle, of Carrollton, Gayle and Ed Luksic, of Maryland, Henry L. Pedigo Jr., of Carrollton, Pam and Steve Dean, of Carrollton, and Scott and Carla Pedigo, of West Virginia; grandchildren, Lindy Turner, Baker Turner, Dan Riddle, Doug Riddle, Kristi Mejias, Amanda Kenny, Brittany Luksic, Kimberly Luksic, Michael Pedigo, Amber Pedigo, Brandon Pedigo, Cody Pedigo, Kayla Pedigo, Ashley Tolbert, Kristen Bailey, Sarah Wilson, Matthew Pedigo, Autumn Fluharty and 17 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lawrence Pedigo Sr.; grandson, Ryan Riddle, brothers and sisters and son-in-law, Don Turner.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Min. Dwayne Hicks officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Pedigo’s living grandsons, Dan Riddle, Michael Pedigo, Doug Riddle, Baker Turner, Brandon Pedigo, Cody Pedigo and Matthew Pedigo.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
