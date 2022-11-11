Elsie L. Jiles Davis, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton, on March 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Rev. Melton Jiles and Kami League Jiles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Elsie L. Jiles Davis, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton, on March 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Rev. Melton Jiles and Kami League Jiles.
She was retired from Sony Music and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Winton Akers, Shirley and Jerry Hansen, all of Carrollton, Georgia; sons, Steve Chandler (Patty), Phillip Chandler (Teresa); stepchildren, Shirley, Linda, Tim; brother, Jimmy Jiles; sister, Janice Turner; grandchildren, Marsha Hansen, Amanda Douhne, Paul Hansen, Shannon Hansen, Slade Hansen, Jody Chandler, Brian Holcomb, Brad Chandler, Kishia O’Hara; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Davis; sisters, Edna Scott, Marie Brannon; brothers, Junior Jiles, Gene Jiles.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Brown and the Rev. Alvin Hunnicutt officiating. Music will be by Judy Hunnicutt.
Pallbearers will be Paul Hansen, Rodney Turner, Kareem Douhne, Brody Douhne, Zack Hansen and Slade Hansen. Interment will be in West Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001; or Eastside Baptist Church, 42 Little New York Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.