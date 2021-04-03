Eloise Cobb McCabe, 90, of Temple, Georgia, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon from the Concord Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow immediately at noon from the church. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
