Ellen Walker Todd, 99, of Roopville,, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022.
She was born on July 5, 1922, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late James Walker and the late Earlie Jennings Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Todd; son, Roger Todd; sister, Evelyn Walker Crews; and brothers: Harold Walker, Preston Walker and Bill Walker.
She was employed for twenty years in food service with Centralhatchee School.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Lou Todd of Roopville, Georgia and Raymond Todd and Linda Sims of Santa Rosa, Florida; daughter, Renee Bergeron of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Barbara Todd of Conyers; grandchildren: Robert Todd, Cindy Langley, Randy Todd, Matt Griffin, Elena Bergeron and Alexander Bergeron; and great-grandchildren, Jarred Todd, John Todd, Kimberly Taylor, Dylon Langley, Ethan Todd, Carys Todd, Maryn Todd, Owen Griffin and Wesley Griffin.
Funeral services were conducted, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Jeter and Mr. Robert Todd officiating. Interment will follow in Veal Community Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Robert Todd, Randy Todd, John Todd, Matt Griffin, Brandon Langley and Alexander Bergeron.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
