Ellen Kay Rambo Parks, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will
receive friends at the Almon Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.