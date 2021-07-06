Ellen Kay Rambo Parks, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will

receive friends at the Almon Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Interment will be in West Georgia Memorial Park.

Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Ellen Parks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 7
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.