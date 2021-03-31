Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Larson Vanderbeek, known to many as “BJ”, 93, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born on April 24, 1927, in Patterson, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Mr. Sixten Artur Larson and the late Mrs. Anna Teresa Forsman Larson.
She received her master’s degree from Upsala College in New Jersey and worked as a social worker for the American Red Cross. Mrs. Vanderbeek loved helping people and served as a mentor for many years at Sand Hill Elementary. She was secretary of the Fairfield Kiwanis for many years, helping with Kiwanis dolls for hospitals.
Mrs. Vanderbeek was editor of the Plantation Press Newsletter for Fairfield for over 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading and crossword puzzles. Mrs. Vanderbeek was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vanderbeek was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Voorhis Vanderbeek, III.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Michael Brown, of Hiram, and Carol and John Nickerson, of Utica, Michigan; her son, Calvin V. Vanderbeek IV, of Huntington Beach, California; grandchildren, Linnea and Daniel Fruchterman, of Marietta, R. Andrew and Kimberly Zavicar, of North Dakota and Daniel Zavicar, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; and step-granddaughters, Sarah Brown, of Carrollton and Rachel Brown, also of Carrollton
Private graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at West Georgia Memorial Park with the Rev. Luke Pollack officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.