Elizabeth Mae Queen, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. According to Ms. Queen’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
