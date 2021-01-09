Elizabeth Diane McKenzie, 74, of Temple, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mozley Memorial Park in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
The interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed on the Tribute Wall of Mrs. McKenzie's webpage
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements
