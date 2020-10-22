Elizabeth Louvener Hall, age 91 of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Oct.22, 2020.
She was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter to the late Joseph W. Moore and Velma Musick Moore. Elizabeth married Willis Carroll Hall on Jan. 30, 1955, and had been married for 36 years when he passed in July of 1991. She retired from Bibb Company after having served 50 years and was a member of Rotherwood First Congregational Methodist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Willis, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky Allen Hall, who passed at birth on October 1, 1963; and her siblings, Alfred Moore, Frank Moore, Buford Moore, Elene Phillips, and Hazel Rogers. She is survived by her children, Gwen Bryant, Debra and Tony Walker, Bert and Cindy Hall, Teresa and Chris Justice, and Melissa and Mark Buchanan; 12 grandchildren, Chris and Erin Hall, Jason and Sarah Hall, Jessica and Ben Bram, Laura and Ryan Phillips, Luke Walker (Rachel), Brianna and Micah Evans, Brittany and Garrett Eason, Brandon Justice, Emily Justice, Jake Buchanan, Lauren Buchanan, Brayleigh Justice; eight great-grandchildren, Grant Hall, Hannah Hall, Garner Hall, Hadley Bram, Addison Phillips, Ellie Hall, Bo Bram, and Josie Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Harold Hamrick and the Rev. Matt Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be Chris Hall, Jason Hall, Luke Walker, Brandon Justice, Jake Buchanan, and Grant Hall. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
