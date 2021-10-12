Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Ann McFarland Miller, 96, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born on June 30, 1925, the daughter of the late Mr. James McFarland the late Mrs. Blanch Fisher McFarland. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Miller was Roman Catholic by faith and joined the Diocese of Atlanta in 1988. She was a member of the Bereavement Guild at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Louis Miller Sr.; her son, James Louis Miller; and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Alice (Tom) McWatters of Franklin, Tennessee; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank L. (Frances) Miller Jr. of Griffin; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and several nephews also survive.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
