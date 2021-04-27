Elizabeth Ann Davidson, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
She was born
on Jan. 21, 1948,
in Ashland, Oregon, the daughter of the late Ivey Brantley
and the late Katie Early Brantley.
Elizabeth was a very kind and generous person, and served for many years in hospitality with Tanner Medical Center. She was a
true fighter, and
was an encourager
to all those who
knew her.
She leaves
behind to cherish
her memory, daughters, Katie Cooper, Sheila
Butler and Barbara Ann Rue; grandchildren, Rico Danielle Butler
Jr., Neco Danielle Butler and Jasmine Danielle Butler;
and other extended family members and friends.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.