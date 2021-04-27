Elizabeth Ann Davidson

Elizabeth Ann Davidson, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

She was born

on Jan. 21, 1948,

in Ashland, Oregon, the daughter of the late Ivey Brantley

and the late Katie Early Brantley.

Elizabeth was a very kind and generous person, and served for many years in hospitality with Tanner Medical Center. She was a

true fighter, and

was an encourager

to all those who

knew her.

She leaves

behind to cherish

her memory, daughters, Katie Cooper, Sheila

Butler and Barbara Ann Rue; grandchildren, Rico Danielle Butler

Jr., Neco Danielle Butler and Jasmine Danielle Butler;

and other extended family members and friends.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

