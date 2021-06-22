Elinor Simmons

Elinor Glynn Simmons passed
away on May 25,
2021, at a healthcare facility in Fairhope, Alabama.
A longtime
resident of Bremen, she was born on
Aug. 20, 1927, in Osyka, Mississippi,
the daughter of
Mamie Fortenberry and Kenneth I. Simmons.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Miriam Fanning, Kathleen Morgan and Pauline Doggette; former husband, Norman
C. Simmons Jr.;
and son-in-law,
George (Sonny) Turner Jr.
She is survived
by son and daughter
-in-law Rome and Michele Simmons,
of Gardendale, Alabama; daughters Gayle Simmons,
of Fairhope and
Eileen Turner, of
St. Marys, Georgia. She is also survived
by grandchildren, Lauren Turner, of
New York, New York, Justin Simmons, of Nashville, Tennessee and Jason Price, of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Parker Simmons, Barrett Simmons,
Jack Price and Ryan Price.
Funeral service
was held on June 6, 2021, at Fairhope United Methodist Church and inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremen.
A devoted homemaker, Elinor was a longtime member of Bremen First Baptist Church where she was first grade Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a teaching assistant at Mt. Zion Elementary School and always loved working with children.
Elinor was an avid square dancer who enjoyed her local square dance group and traveling to many conventions with friends. She worked the salad bar at the Wendy’s and enjoyed the opportunity to serve local friends.
Elinor moved to Fairhope in 2009 to
be near family. She made many new friends in her final years there and loved being near Gayle and her nieces and nephews.
She was a dear and loving Mother and grandmother, daughter, sister, relative and friend. Elinor was a faithful and humble servant
to her Lord and
Savior, Jesus Christ, and will be missed and lovingly remembered by many.
