Eleanor Pariani,
97, of Carrollton Georgia passed away
on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Eleanor was born on May 28, 1923, in Wellsville, New York, to Mr. and Mrs. Erick Hoffer.
Eleanor and her husband established and ran Georgia
Hand Prints, Inc.,
in Carrollton for
16 years.
Survived by her
sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Kris Pariani (Smyrna, Georgia), Randall Meri Parian (Carrollton); daughter, Mary Ford (Savannah, Georgia); two sisters, Gladys Miller of Vero Beach, Florida, and Myrna Minardi of Alpha,
New Jersey. She has
six grandchildren
and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo Pariani, and son, Roger Parian.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, which is where her parents met and served on the board.
The body will
be cremated and remains will be
placed in a crypt at Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family expresses their appreciation
of the support to Eleanor and the family from the Oaks Of Carrollton and Traditions Hospice Services.
A private memorial service will be held at
a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
