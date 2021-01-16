Eleanor Pariani

Eleanor Pariani,

97, of Carrollton Georgia passed away

on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Eleanor was born on May 28, 1923, in Wellsville, New York, to Mr. and Mrs. Erick Hoffer.

Eleanor and her husband established and ran Georgia

Hand Prints, Inc.,

in Carrollton for

16 years.

Survived by her

sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Kris Pariani (Smyrna, Georgia), Randall Meri Parian (Carrollton); daughter, Mary Ford (Savannah, Georgia); two sisters, Gladys Miller of Vero Beach, Florida, and Myrna Minardi of Alpha,

New Jersey. She has

six grandchildren

and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo Pariani, and son, Roger Parian.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, which is where her parents met and served on the board.

The body will

be cremated and remains will be

placed in a crypt at Carroll Memory Gardens.

The family expresses their appreciation

of the support to Eleanor and the family from the Oaks Of Carrollton and Traditions Hospice Services.

A private memorial service will be held at

a later date.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.