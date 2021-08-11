Eleanor Duncan MacDowell, 81, of Whitesburg, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Perry and Mildred Duncan.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching Christian church services every day.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donal Bane MacDowell; son, Perry Roberts; grandson, Duncan Roberts; and granddaughter, Taylor MacDowell.
She is survived by her children, John (Jessica) MacDowell, David MacDowell, Robert MacDowell, and Charles Roberts; brother, Stewart (Suzanne) Duncan; grandchildren, Sierra Roberts, Nathaniel Rogalski, Reggi Walton, Brandon MacDowell, and Mackenzie MacDowell; and great-grandchildren, Maggie Walton, Kross Walton, and Gloria Walton.
Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Westview Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.