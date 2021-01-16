Eleanor 'Lynn' Ashley

Eleanor “Lynn” Turner Ashley, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1959, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Raymond Copeland Turner and Marjo Ayers Turner.
She graduated
from Pulaski County High School in Somerset, Kentucky, and worked as an inspector with Americal/Peds Division for 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Donald Martin; brother, Michael Turner; cousins, Ernie and Pat Shadinger; and a close friend, Andrea Rowe.
Survivors include her sisters, Sherry Craft, of Carrollton, Susan Dunajek (Mike), also of Carrollton, Gail Turner, of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Debbie Vaught, of Somerset, Kentucky; nieces, Brooke Craft, of Carrollton, Brittany Vaught and Ashley Vaught, both of Kentucky, and Hannah Dunajek
and Emily Ann Turner, both of Carrollton; nephews, Robert Craft, of Carrollton, and
Jason Turner, of Villa Rica; great-nieces
and -nephews, Raymond Craft, Kirstin Craft, Quinton Craft, Kelsey Craft, and Tristan Calder.
Funeral services will be conducted
on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Cemetery with Brandon Wilson, Kevin Butler, Raymond Craft, Jason Turner, Quinton Craft, and Robert Craft serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
