Mr. Eldred Eidson, 78, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021.
Mr. Eidson was born in the New Georgia community of Douglas County, Georgia, on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late William and Mary Jane Eidson.
He was retired after having worked his career as a brick mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Lamon Eidson.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Cindy and Randy Saxon, Matt and Christie Eidson, and Paul and Amy Eidson; his grandchildren, Courtney Walker,
and her husband, Jason, Candace Koon, Cole Eidson, Jake Eidson, Curt Eidson, and Marlo Eidson, and her fiancé, Tanner Webb; his great-grandchildren, Brooke Walker, Reese Walker, Griffin Koon, Whitleigh Walker, Levi Koon and Saxsyn Walker; his sisters, Myra Eidson and Martha Bonner; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Eidson and Elmira Eidson; his niece, Lindsey Eidson; his nephews, Russ Eidson, Ronnie Eidson, Chris Talley and Mark Talley; and his close friends, Rodney Kendrick and family and Chuck Mulkey.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Eidson’s body was cremated.
To celebrate his life, the family will host a reception on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the home of Randy and Cindy Saxson (421 East College St. in Bowdon).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.