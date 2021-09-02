Mr. Elbert D. Eason, 86, of Burwell, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Mr. Eason was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Burwell to the late Elbert D. Eason Sr. and the late Buvena Johnson Eason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, Geraldine Eason Upchurch and her husband James; a brother-in-law, John H. Wright; a special nephew, Ed Windom; and a special great-great-niece, Emily Grace Powell.
Mr. Eason worked in various positions with Georgia Power Company for 34 years, retiring in 1992. Following his retirement, he became known throughout the area for his favorite past-time of gardening and selling produce from the back of his Ford pick-up truck. He enjoyed meeting people, never met a stranger, and blessed his customers by often giving them more than he actually sold.
Mr. Eason is survived by his wife of 66 years, Julia Wright Eason; his two children, daughter, Dottie Eason Howard, and husband, Greg; and son, Scott Elbert Eason, and wife, Kim; four grandchildren, Elijah Steed, Noah Howard, Daniel Eason and Elizabeth Eason; nieces and nephews, Carol Upchurch Windom, Ray Upchurch, Larry Upchurch, all of Burwell, and Debbie and Jeff Wright of Atlanta. He is also survived by a special adopted family, Larry and Dawn Dumm, of Bel Air, Maryland.
Elbert was a lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School class, and had a great passion to invite others to church. Elbert was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Elbert was a 1953 graduate of Bowdon High School and continued to be a Red Devil fan throughout his life. He was a member of the Bowdon baseball team and was known throughout the area well into his 50s for his softball-pitching and homerun-hitting abilities, coaching of numerous Little League baseball teams, and men’s church league softball teams.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Eason are as follows: For those desiring to attend, visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service, conducted by the Rev. Blair Tolbert and Scott Eason, will be held at Shiloh Cemetery. Music will be provided by Elizabeth Eason. Serving as pallbearers are Scott Eason, Greg Howard, Elijah Steed, Noah Howard, Daniel Eason and Colt Crews.
A special celebration of Mr. Eason’s life will be held at a later date.
The family also wishes to express sincere appreciation to his special caregivers Nesie Arnold, Carolyn Montgomery and Brenda Ware and the staff and nurses with Tanner Hospice, and a special thanks to Kristi Skinner.
Flowers are accepted, but for those desiring to do so memorial contributions can be made in memory of Elbert Eason to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or Tanner Hospice Care.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
