Edward Wilson

Edward Benjamin Wilson, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after a long battle with heart disease.
Ed was born on Feb. 25, 1936, to Zella (Styles) and Wiley Wilson in Bowdon. After graduating from Bowdon High School, he went on to study biology at West Georgia College, then agriculture at the University of Georgia, where he met his future wife Ann (Oldham) Wilson of Macon. The two wed after his graduation in 1960.
Ed also began serving in the Marine Corps, which took the young couple to Camp Pendleton, California, where their first daughter, Amy, was born. After his active service, Ed returned to his hometown as a biology teacher at Bowdon High, while also joining his father’s egg business, which became Wilson and Son.
The couple’s second daughter, Ellen, was born at that time. Ed determined he wanted to continue his teaching career and also further his education, ultimately completing a Ph.D. in education at Florida State University.
The couple’s third child, son Neal, was born in Tallahassee during that time. He continued serving in the Marine Corps Reserves, reaching the rank of major, while training recruits during the Vietnam conflict before completing his service. Ed continued his education career for over 40 years, teaching at both college and high school levels, and serving in administration. He devoted much of his time to teaching students with special needs.
After his retirement, he spent his time volunteering, fishing, watching wildlife and gardening at his home on Wiley’s Pond, a place he considered his own slice of heaven.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, his parents, and brothers Neil, James, Garfield and Richard.
He is survived by his children, Amy Wilson, Ellen Wilson and Neal Wilson, Neal’s wife, Destiny; his nieces, Trina (Wilson) Johnston, Jennifer (Wilson) Burke, Krista (Wilson) Komosinski, Carolyn (Wilson) Wong; nephew Tony Wilson, and many more friends and relations.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home (317 N. Carroll St.in Bowdon) with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the hospice organization of your choice or Greenpeace, two of Ed’s favorite charities.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.