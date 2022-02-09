Edward Robinson

Edward Lee Robinson, 87, of
Villa Rica, passed away Friday, Jan.
28, 2022.
He was born on May 12, 1934, in Muscadine, Alabama, son of the late Mr. Lloyd Robinson and Mrs. Mary Jane Bell Robinson.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his son, Terry Robinson; brother, Clarence Robinson; and sister, Ruby Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Bowman Robinson; daughters, Sandra and Gary Ashby of Robards, Kentucky, and Sue Millians,
of Villa Rica; son, Dwain Robinson; sister, Mattie Smallwood, of Fairplay; 11 grandchildren;
15 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Happy Howard and J.R. Smallwood officiating. Interment will follow at the Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. The following men will serve as pallbearers: Robert Bowman, Paul Spurling, Michael Bowman, Tom Brown, Tim Brown and Chris Bowman.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
