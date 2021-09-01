Funeral service for Edward Lee Daniel will be on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hillside Baptist church, located at 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Carrollton City Cemetery on Alabama Street in Carrollton.
Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W. Center St. Carrollton, GA 30117; 678-664-0410.
