Mr. Edward Lamar “Buck” Whitehead, 86, of Roopville, passed away Oct. 9, 2020.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Veal Cemetery.
Mr. Whitehead was born on April 17, 1934, in Carroll County to the late Claude Lamar Whitehead and Eugene Jackson Whitehead.
He worked as a driver for Barnes Freight Lines for many years. After retirement he supervised trustee labor at McIntosh Reserve Park supplied by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
In his free time he enjoyed going to livestock sales and riding horses. He was always ready to talk politics with anyone who would listen. He was a member of a local Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include: three daughters, Susan Nelson (Gary), of Bowdon, Julie Whitehead, of Carrollton, and Jamie Nash (James), of Newnan; stepdaughter, Nikki Hackney (Carl), of Franklin; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Nelson, Lorie Richardson, Emily Harris, Andrew and Kayla Smith, Aalliyah and Mariyah Sales, and Troy Hackney; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Whitehead; a stepson, Bobby Payton; two grandsons, Jonathan and Cody Hackney; and a brother, Wayne Whitehead.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stutts
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgi, in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.