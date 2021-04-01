Edward Garland “Eddie” Bell, 67, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on March 29, 2021.
He was born on March 1, 1954, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of
the late Garland
Bell and the late Evelyn Eason Bell Taunton.
He proudly
served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Goshen Masonic Lodge #71. He worked for Southwire and Sony for many years and was the owner and operator of Bell Farms where he raised chickens.
He loved tending
to his cattle and farming with his tractors, gardening, fishing at the beach, and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Gentry
Bell, of Roopville;
his children, Angie and Kevin Walker,
of Carrollton, and Joseph “Joe” and Jenna Bell, of Roopville; grandchildren, Megan Walker, Hunter Bell, Daniel Walker, Savanna Walker, Cody Bell, Brayden Bell, Nona Grace Bell, and Cora Faye Bell; and brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Kathy Bell and Kim Bell, all of Roopville.
Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Geter officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Joseph “Joe” Bell, Hunter Bell, Daniel Walker,
Jared Bell, Bobby Cook, Brad Gabriel, David Sales and Kanyon Harry. Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Bell, Randy Bell and Kevin Walker.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or the Masonic Home of Georgia: mail contributions to Grand Lodge Secretary, P.O. Box 4665, Macon, GA 31208.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
